The Government Railway Police (GRP) on September 18 confiscated a huge consignment of Burmese Areca Nuts worth Rs 50 lakhs at Guwahati Railway Station.

The GRP seized 40 sacks and one box full of areca nuts from one coach of Rajdhani Express.

The seized nuts were smuggled from Nagaland's Dimapur and are estimated to be worth more than Rs 50 lakhs, according to the police.



Last week, 447 kg of Burmese Areca Nuts worth Rs 2 lakh from the AC coach of Avadh Assam Express in Lumding.