Two female carriers were apprehended during a routine inspection on Train No. 20503, the Rajdhani Express on May 1 at approximately 7 am in Guwahati. The individuals were identified as Sumitra Barman, aged 35, and Mamoni Ray, aged 40. They were found in possession of a significant quantity of suspected YABA tablets.

The inspection, conducted by authorities, resulted in the discovery of 100 packets, each containing 50 tablets, totaling an estimated 20,000 suspected YABA tablets. Barman and Ray were traveling from Dimapur to Koch-Behar, West Bengal, seated in Coach A2, Seats 31 and 32.

Both individuals hail from Dinhata Thapu village in the Dinhata police jurisdiction of Cooch Behar district, West Bengal. Sumitra Barman is the wife of Pradip Ray, while Mamoni Ray is married to Kamal Ray.

Authorities have initiated necessary legal proceedings following the seizure of the suspected drugs.