The Guwahati Railway Police on May 20, seized 6 kg of cannabis weighing 48 grams, at Guwahati railway station.

Based on secret information, the police arrested one juvenile and seized cannabis from his possession.

According to reports, the individual was traveling from Guwahati to Bengaluru via train.

In a similar incident, the police also arrested one individual, identified as Niharuddin Barbhuyan, aged 43 years, son of Sorbot Ali Barbhuyan. The individual is a resident of Sonai Road Moti Nagar, Sonai, Cachar district.

From his possession, the police personnel recovered 4 packets of suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar), weighing a total of 48 grams.

As per reports, the individual brought the brown sugar from Silchar.