Guwahati recorded a staggering Rs 12.5 crore in liquor sales over two days in bihu, according to the state excise department. The festivities kicked off on January 14 (Uruka), with liquor sales hitting Rs 7.2 crore. The revelry continued on January 15 (Magh Bihu) with an additional Rs 4.6 crore worth of alcohol sold in Guwahati.

Surprisingly, the entire state saw a whopping Rs 20 crore spent on liquor during the two-day Bihu celebration. It's worth noting that during the recent New Year, Guwahati had witnessed Rs 7.80 crore in liquor sales.

Despite the substantial alcohol transactions, the city reported only 15 incidents of Drink and Drive during the Bihu festivities. This relatively low number suggests a degree of responsible celebration among the revelers. The authorities will likely be keeping a close eye on these statistics as they continue to manage alcohol-related incidents in the region.