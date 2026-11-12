Guwahati City recorded the highest number of murder cases among Assam's districts in 2025, with 62 cases, while Tinsukia topped the list in the first five months of 2026 with 19 cases, according to Assam Police data.

The figures show that Assam registered 858 murder cases in 2025, while 309 cases were recorded between January and May 2026.

After Guwahati City, Nagaon reported the second-highest number of murder cases in 2025 with 61, followed by Kamrup and Sribhumi with 40 cases each. Cachar registered 32 cases, while Golaghat recorded 36 and Sonitpur 44.

In the first five months of 2026, Tinsukia topped the district-wise list with 19 cases, followed by Kamrup with 17. Cachar, Nagaon and Sonitpur reported 15 cases each, while Lakhimpur recorded 14 and Jorhat 13.

The data for 2026 is provisional in terms of the reporting period, covering only January to May, and should not be compared directly with the full-year figures for 2025.

Murder cases declined between 2022 and 2024

The Assam Police figures for 2022-24 show a decline in the total number of registered murder cases over the three-year period.

The state recorded 1,072 cases in 2022, which came down to 1,025 in 2023 and further declined to 933 in 2024.

Guwahati City reported the highest number of cases in both 2022 and 2023, with 74 and 67 cases, respectively. In 2024, Tinsukia topped the district list with 66 cases, followed by Guwahati City and Nagaon with 63 each and Sonitpur with 59.

Dibrugarh also recorded a relatively high number of cases during the period, with 56 in 2022, 54 in 2023 and 45 in 2024.

The figures indicate that while the overall number of registered murder cases declined between 2022 and 2024, certain districts continued to report comparatively high numbers.

The 2025 and January-May 2026 figures provide the latest district-wise picture available in the Assam Police statement.