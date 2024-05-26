Guwahati on May 25 recorded its highest temperature at 40.1 degree Celsius since 1960.

As the city experienced its hottest day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued its first heatwave warning for Assam in recent years. The temperature saw a severe departure of at least 8 degrees from normal temperatures.

Guwahati’s recent rise in temperature comes amidst extreme heatwave conditions across the country. However, the IMD has pointed that the city is likely to face relief from May 26 with temperatures dropping to as low as 30 degree Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the extreme weather condition in the city was only a shade below an all-time high of 40.3 degree Celsius which was recorded on May 1, 1960.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the heat, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours. The anticipated cooldown later this week is likely to bring much-needed relief to the region's heat-stricken populace.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic pressure over the Bay of Bengal intensified as storm Remal is most likely to make landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh at midnight on May 26, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to the weather department, extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26 and 27. Parts of Northeast India may also witness extremely heavy rainfall due to the impact of Remal on May 27 and 28.