Liquor sales worth approximately Rs 3.9 crore were recorded in Guwahati over two days during the Diwali festivities, according to figures from the Assam Excise Department.

The sales were recorded on November 8 and 9, reflecting significant liquor purchases across the city during the festive period.

According to the data, liquor sales on November 7 were higher than those recorded on November 8. However, the exact figures for November 7 were not immediately available.

The latest figures indicate a decline compared with the corresponding Diwali sales reported in previous years. In 2024, Guwahati recorded liquor sales worth ₹4.80 crore, while the figure stood at ₹6.20 crore in 2023.

No comparable data for 2025 is available, making a year-on-year assessment for the latest festive period difficult.

The Excise Department figures cover liquor sales across Guwahati during the specified dates.