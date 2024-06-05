Several parts of the city have been reeling under urban floods on June 5 due to incessant rain causing great inconvenience to the city dwellers.

Chandmari, Hatigaon, Sijubari, and Six-miles are a few localities which have been reeling under logged stormwater.

Residents said the apathy of the state government as well as the authorities concerned has resulted in such a pathetic condition.

Meanwhile, students as well as office goers have not been able to go to schools and offices while women and the elderly have been stranded in their houses.

India Today NE tried to reach out to Assam GDD minister Ashok Singal, however, failed to get any reaction on the matter.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier on June 3, In response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning persistent water logging in Guwahati during the monsoon season, the Guwahati High Court directed the Assam government to file a detailed response within ten days. The order was issued by a bench comprising Honourable Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Honourable Justice Suman Shyam.



Also Read: Assam flood situation remains grim, over 4.23 lakh people affected

The court session included arguments from R. Dhar, counsel for the petitioner, who emphasized that the chronic water logging issue has not been properly addressed by the authorities for a significant time. Representing the state, D. Gogoi, Standing Counsel for the Forest Department, and N. Bordoloi, Standing Counsel for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, were also present.

The court noted the absence of a filed response from the state authorities, which include the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest & Environment Department, Principal Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, CEO of the Assam Disaster Management Authority, and the Divisional Forest Officer of the Kamrup Division.

Highlighting the widespread public impact of the issue, the court expects the respondents to detail the measures taken to mitigate water logging in the city. The next hearing is scheduled after ten days, by which time the state is required to submit their counter to the petition.

The ongoing issue of water logging in Guwahati has been a major concern for residents, disrupting daily life and posing health risks. The court's directive aims to ensure accountability and prompt action from the responsible authorities.