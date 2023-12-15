In a remarkable feat of efficiency and sustainability, the Guwahati Refinery, operated by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has achieved an impressive milestone.

Over the past year, the refinery has managed to reduce its energy consumption by a substantial 15 per cent, leading the way in energy conservation within the industry.

Further, the President of India also awarded the refinery National Energy Conservation Awards 2023 for excellence in energy efficiency.

This achievement not only highlights the refinery's commitment to environmental stewardship but also showcases its ability to innovate and improve its operations.

The Guwahati Refinery, which utilizes the Indane Maximization (INDMAX) technology developed by the R&D Centre of Indian Oil, is designed to maximize LPG yield through Fluidized Catalytic Cracking of various residual feedstocks.



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This technology has proven to be highly efficient, contributing to the refinery's ability to cut down on energy usage without compromising its output.

Originally designed with a refining capacity to process a mix of OIL and ONGC crude, the Guwahati Refinery has undergone enhancements since its inception. It now boasts a capacity of 1.0 MMTPA, following an upgrade in 1986. The refinery includes a Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) with a capacity of 0.33 MMTPA and a Kerosene Treating Unit (KTU) with a capacity of 0.23 MMTPA.

This significant reduction in energy consumption by the Guwahati Refinery is particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of increasing energy demands and greenhouse gas emissions in the oil and gas industry globally.

The refinery's success was recognized when it won the first prize for this achievement, outperforming even Indian Oil's Haldia Refinery, which itself had achieved a commendable 14% reduction in energy consumption and was awarded a 'Certificate of Merit'.

The Guwahati Refinery's accomplishment serves as a beacon of progress, demonstrating that with the right technology and dedication, the energy sector can take meaningful steps towards a more sustainable future.