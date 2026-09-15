Guwahati: Rehab centre owner arrested over allegations of keeping woman tied up

Basistha Police in Guwahati on Monday, September 14 arrested Riku Kashyap, owner of the Unique Wellness Foundation rehabilitation centre, following a complaint alleging that a young woman was kept tied up at the facility for a prolonged period.

Police took Kashyap into custody after receiving the complaint and have initiated an investigation into the allegations and the functioning of the rehabilitation centre.

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly restrained and kept tied at the facility for an extended period. The allegations have prompted police to examine the circumstances in which she was allegedly confined and the treatment of people staying at the centre.

Kashyap is reportedly the son of retired police officer Kosheshwar Sharma.

Following the complaint, Basistha Police began examining the allegations and questioning people associated with the rehabilitation centre. Statements are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

Police are expected to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged confinement and determine whether any offence was committed at the facility.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.