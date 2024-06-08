A resident of Rehabari, in Guwahati, Assam suffered a loss of Rs 1.3 crores after falling prey to online investment fraud via a fake stock market platform.

Acting swiftly upon the victim's approach who sensed foul play, a team from Guwahati Cyber PS promptly intervened to prevent an additional loss of Rs 28,52,000, according to Guwahati Police.

The cyber personnel acted promptly and successfully recovered Rs 22,50,000 which was credited back to the victim's account overnight.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities work to unravel the details behind this cyber scam.

Earlier, on June 8, the Assam police made major strides in dismantling a cryptocurrency scam that swindled unsuspecting individuals out of their hard-earned money. The operation led to the apprehension of two primary suspects and the seizure of substantial assets.

The investigation was set into motion after Jahan Uddin, a resident of Atanagar village in Karimganj, Assam, lodged a complaint. Uddin had been involved with an agency that claimed to deal in cryptocurrency investments.