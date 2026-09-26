Guwahati: Residents block NH-17 over death of Gauhati University female student near Azara PHC, accused in custody

A large number of residents blocked National Highway 17 near Azara in Guwahati on Saturday, September 26 protesting the death of a 22-year-old Gauhati University female student whose body was found near Azara PHC. The protest disrupted traffic on the key route connecting the city with the Guwahati airport.

The protest followed the preliminary findings of a magisterial inquest, which reportedly recorded injury marks on the woman’s face, head, hands and private parts. Police and district administration officials reached the spot as residents continued the road blockade.

The deceased has been identified as Nimisha Thakuria, a student enrolled in a five-year integrated course at Gauhati University.

According to police, Nimisha was found unconscious near Garal PHC at around 4.30 am. Three men who found her reportedly took her to the health facility. She was subsequently shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have detained Ashiq Ali in connection with the case and are questioning him. Investigators are also examining whether Ali and Nimisha were in a relationship.

According to initial reports, Nimisha had gone out with a friend on Friday night. The two had reportedly stayed at a homestay, Rudra’s Kitchen, in Dharapur. Her body was later found near the Azara PHC.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deori said Ali had claimed that Nimisha died by suicide after hanging herself. However, police said the claim was being verified and that investigators were examining all possible angles.

"We have apprehended the accused, and he is in police custody, and we are questioning him. We have sent the body for post-mortem, and we can get more information later," Deori told reporters.

On Ali's claim regarding the circumstances of Nimisha's death, Deori said police would not accept it without verification.

"According to the accused, the girl hanged herself, but whether that's the truth, we will have to see. We will not believe anything; we will investigate every angle," he said.

Police said Ali had acknowledged being in a relationship with Nimisha. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding their meeting, the events leading up to her being found unconscious and the injuries noted during the inquest.

The post-mortem examination and further investigation are expected to establish the circumstances and cause of Nimisha's death.