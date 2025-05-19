As Guwahati undergoes rapid urban transformation, a growing number of residents are raising alarm over the environmental and safety consequences of ongoing infrastructure projects.

A group of volunteers, via the Guwahati Press Club, who have been engaged in cleaning and maintaining the Dighalipukhuri area for over six months, have outlined specific grievances regarding recent government initiatives.

Residents expressed concern over the Assam Tourism Development Corporation’s (ATDC) recent move to deploy SABRE technology for water purification at Dighalipukhuri. While the initiative is acknowledged as a step toward addressing water pollution, critics argue it sidesteps core issues such as poor waste management, public awareness, and inter-agency coordination. The decision comes after the unexplained halt of a previous project by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), further intensifying doubts about long-term viability and transparency.

The residents also point out that the contributions of local volunteers — who have collected over 1,100 kg of waste and installed anti-littering signage and bamboo baskets — have been overlooked. They urge the government to incorporate citizen-led efforts into official planning for more sustainable outcomes.

Another major concern revolves around the Noonmati–Dighalipukhuri flyover. Plans to fell mature trees in the Ambari area have triggered resistance from residents who cite the ecological and social value of these trees. The sudden decision to translocate them to the Textile Institute — without public consultation — has added to the disquiet, especially given the low survival rate of translocated trees without dedicated care.

To avoid environmental degradation and complex land acquisition issues, residents have proposed terminating the flyover at the Guwahati Club Rotary and using vacant railway land for on-off ramps.

Public safety has also emerged as a key concern following a series of incidents at construction sites. Most notably, an electrocution near the under-construction GNB Road flyover has alarmed citizens. Reports of exposed high-tension wires, inadequate site management, and waterlogging point to systemic lapses in safety protocols.

The following demands were raised: