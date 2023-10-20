The traffic police in Guwahati have issued a notification today announcing restrictions in the movement of traffic in parts of the city during the period of Durga Puja. The restrictions will be in effect from October 21 and will remain in effect till October 24.

The notification states that goods carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter the city from 4 am till 10 am, during the said period. The plying of commercial vehicles carrying goods with six wheels and above is going to be restricted on National Highway No 27 and National Highway No 17 from 11 am till 12 midnight.

Meanwhile, restrictions in the movement of vehicles has also been applied for the said period in the areas of Dispur, Basistha, Bharalumukh, Jalukbari, Panbazar, Chandmari and Noonmati.

Meanwhile, the traffic police has also ordered for the restriction of movement in several roads in the city owing to the massive crowd that would come out during the Durga Puja festivities.

Apart from these, it was also announced that commercial vehicles, particularly having All Assam Tourist Permit, coming from Lower Assam, will be terminated at the Adabari bus terminus, during the Puja period. Meanwhile, vehicles coming from the Upper Assam side will be allowed to come up to ISBT Betkuchi.

The ASTC undertaking buses coming from Lower Assam side to the Paltanbazar side shall not be allowed to enter from Jalukbari and will be diverted to ISBT.