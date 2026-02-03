Guwahati riders shine as INRSC East Zone sprint rally concludes with high-octane finish

The FMSCI Indian National Sprint Rally Championship (INRSC) – East Zone concluded on a high note on February 1 at the demanding PRP Valley private track in Panbari, Guwahati, firmly placing Assam on India’s expanding motorsport map. The action-packed sprint rally witnessed participation from riders across the Northeast and eastern India, transforming Guwahati into a buzzing hub of national-level rallying for the day.

The event turned into a moment of pride for the host city as Guwahati riders delivered dominant performances across categories, sweeping multiple podium positions. Spectators were treated to intense competition, precision riding, and a festive atmosphere that mirrored the thrill on the track.

Shillong’s Banteilang Jyrwa emerged as one of the rally’s standout performers, clocking the fastest overall time and securing three category victories. Representing Petronas TVS Racing Team India, Jyrwa impressed with a blend of composure and aggression, drawing praise from officials and fans alike.

Guwahati’s seasoned national rallyist Madhurjya Jyoti Rabha further stamped his authority on the championship, finishing with seven podium appearances, including four first-place wins across categories. His performance reinforced his reputation as one of the most consistent competitors on the national circuit. Fellow Guwahati riders Anupam Dey and Kaustav Kalita also put in strong showings, displaying impressive pace and technical finesse.

In the Veteran Class, local rider Amarjit Singh dominated proceedings, while Dipak Boro and Deepak Singh rounded off the podium in a fiercely contested category that showcased experience and racecraft.

The Ladies Class saw Daisy Saikia of Tinsukia claim top honours with a confident and controlled ride on the challenging sprint layout, earning widespread appreciation for her performance.

Adding a grassroots flavour to the championship was the Local Support Class, introduced to promote emerging talent. LaLruatsanga from Mizoram, along with Guwahati riders Aranb Kalita and Hansraj Saikia, shared the podium positions, injecting fresh energy and regional diversity into the event.

With strong participation, seamless organisation, and an emphatic display by local riders, the Guwahati round of the INRSC East Zone delivered thrilling racing while reinforcing Assam’s growing stature as a key destination in Indian motorsport.