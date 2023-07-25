Bringing in the best to the Northeast region from the institution of eminence, the Royal Global University in Guwahati held an interactive session with the Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal University.

Accommodated in the varsity campus, Royal Global University’s trailblazers met Prof. Rajkumar, Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal University, deans of various schools and student welfare hostels to understand the ecosystem of the university and their modus of operandi in carving the establishment into an institution of eminence within a span of 13-14 years.



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Initiated by a brief discussion about two months ago, between Dr A.K. Pansari, Chancellor, Royal Global University and Prof. Rajkumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal University, when the latter visited Royal Global University, Guwahati, Dr A.K. Pansari, Chancellor, Royal Global University along with his team of Prof. SP Singh, Vice Chancellor, Ankur Pansari, Member, Board of Management, Sikha Modi Pansari, Member, Governing Body, Prof. Rohit Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor, along with Prof. Ankur Ganguly, Dean-Academics, Prof. Bhuban Barooah, Dean, Royal School of Law and Administration, and others visited O.P. Jindal University on a 2-day interaction session with the objective to have a long-lasting association through MoU and tie-up with respect to bringing good practices and expertise of the O.P. Jindal University, consequently making it accessible to students of the North Eastern Region and other parts of the country through Royal Global University.