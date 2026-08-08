Guwahati Royals cruise to eight-wicket win over Tezpur Titans, climb to second in APL

Guwahati Royals produced a dominant batting display to chase down 147 against Tezpur Titans and secure an eight-wicket victory in Match 15 of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on August 8.

After restricting Tezpur Titans to 146/8 in 20 overs, the Royals completed the chase in just 12.5 overs, taking them to second place on the points table.

Wasim Akram Haque was the standout performer for Tezpur with a brilliant 82 off 54 balls, including three fours and seven sixes. He shared an 82-run partnership with Nihar Deka, who contributed 20, to revive the Titans' innings after they lost two wickets early.

However, Tezpur suffered a late collapse, losing their final five wickets for just 12 runs. Mrinmoy Dutta was the pick of the Royals' bowlers, claiming 3/27, while Nipan Deka and Deepak Gohain also picked up wickets.

In reply, Guwahati Royals' opening pair Rohit Sen and Sanjay Kumar Singh dismantled the Titans' bowling attack. The duo added 108 runs without loss inside the first 10 overs.

Sen smashed 65 off just 30 balls, including three fours and four sixes, recording the fastest half-century of the tournament so far off 23 balls. Singh also scored 65, off 39 deliveries, with six fours and three sixes.

Although Danish Ahmed and Abir Chakraborty dismissed the two openers, the Royals were already firmly in control. Captain Rishiv Das finished unbeaten on 15 off seven balls as Guwahati Royals completed the chase with 43 balls to spare.