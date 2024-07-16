On 15th July 2024, during a routine check on (Chaparmukh To Guwahati Express)Train No. 01666 DN Ex-CPK-GHY, RPF personnel recovered 14 suspected packets of cannabis from the lavatory of the rear GS (General Sleeper) coach.

The packets were concealed in the wall covered by sun mica and were unclaimed. Upon arrival at GHY, the packets, weighing 25.700 kgs and valued at approximately Rs 2,57,000, were seized after proper videography and photography. The packets were then handed over to GRPS/GHY.

A case has been registered by OC/GRP/GHY under case no. 156/2024 U/S 20(b)II(C) NDPS Act dated 15th July 2024.



Also Read: Assam Police seizes huge quantity of drugs and cash, arrests 4

Earlier on June 12, the Gossaigaon police seized 313 kilograms of cannabis in a raid conducted on National Highway 31 at Shri Rampur. The operation, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hiren Kumar Deka resulted in the arrest of truck driver Ganesh Musahari.

The raid targeted a truck bearing the number PB06A37707, which was travelling from Guwahati to Bihar. Upon inspection, the police discovered a large quantity of cannabis hidden in a secret chamber within the vehicle.