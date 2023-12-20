Chaos ensued at a school in Guwahati after the body of a bus driver was discovered at the premises today.

The incident reportedly took place at the Gurukul Grammar High Secondary School in Guwahati, where the driver's body was found in the toilet.

A ruckus took place among the students reportedly when the school bus driver did not turn up to take them home. When his phone was tried, it was heard ringing in the toilet. The security guard called out but there was no answer. Soon police arrived at the spot and broke down the door. The driver's body was discovered inside the toilet, causing chaos among the students.

The deceased has been identified as Jimma Subba, a resident of the Borbari locality of Guwahati.

The deceased had been working as a school driver at the school. While the cause of death is not known yet, it is being suspected that he may have died due to a stroke.