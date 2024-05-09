In a recent development, the transport department of the city has uncovered significant discrepancies in the operation of school buses. Today, the Enforcement Department conducted raids on multiple school buses within the city, revealing troubling findings.

During the course of the raids, the enforcement team seized three vehicles belonging to The Srimanta Sankardev Academy. It was discovered that these seized buses lacked essential facilities mandated for the safety and comfort of girl students.

The detection of these discrepancies raises serious concerns regarding the adherence to safety standards and regulations in the transportation of students. Such findings underscore the importance of ensuring that school buses provide a safe and secure environment for all students, particularly ensuring that necessary facilities are in place for the well-being of girl students.

The transport department's swift action in conducting these raids highlights their commitment to ensuring the safety of students during their commute to and from school. However, the revelation of these deficiencies serves as a reminder of the need for continuous vigilance and enforcement to uphold safety standards in school transportation.