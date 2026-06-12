Guwahati school initiates inquiry into alleged circulation of deepfake images

A private school in Guwahati has initiated an inquiry into allegations regarding the creation and circulation of digitally manipulated images purportedly involving certain students and staff members.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 12, the school said it became aware of the allegations on June 11 and immediately activated its internal procedures to address the matter.

The issue has been referred to the relevant school bodies, including the Child Abuse Monitoring Committee (CAMC), and a preliminary inquiry is underway. The school said meetings have also been held with the parents and guardians of those concerned.

The institution said it treats matters relating to student safety, dignity, privacy and the responsible use of technology with utmost seriousness. It reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards cyber misconduct, bullying, harassment, misuse of digital platforms and any behaviour that could adversely affect the well-being of students or staff.

As an interim measure, students directly involved in the matter have been placed under suspension pending completion of the inquiry, the statement said.

The school added that further action would be taken in accordance with its regulations and applicable laws after the inquiry is completed.

Appealing to students and parents to exercise restraint, the school urged them not to circulate unverified information, images or content related to the matter, stating that such actions could cause distress and hamper the inquiry process.