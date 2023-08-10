In a shocking incident, the body of a school student was recovered under mysterious circumstances in the Bonda area in Guwahati on August 9.

The deceased identified as Nitish Kumar was a 10-standard student of a city-based school.

The deceased was reportedly kidnapped on August 8 by the accused identified as one Abhishek Baruah who took him to Bonda on the outskirts of Guwahati and later murdered him.

Abhishek Baruah who ran a street-side shop in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality was later arrested by the police in connection with the case.



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Officials said that the body of the deceased was found deep in the forest area in a half-naked state. Police suspect that he was stabbed to death and the body was disposed of there.

As per sources, Abhishek demanded money for the release of Nitish Kumar, however, late at night on Wednesday, the body of the victim was recovered from Bonda.

Speaking to the media, the father of the deceased said, "After reaching back home from work I found out my son haven't reached home and immediately reported the matter to the police."

Further Nitish's father claimed that Abhishek came to their residence and demanded to repay the loan amount of Rs 90,000 which was again handed over to one identified as Hardik via the deceased.