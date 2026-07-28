Guwahati schools recorded highest adolescent substance use risk among six Indian districts: AIIMS-led study

School-going adolescents in Guwahati recorded the highest risk of substance use among six Indian districts surveyed in a multicentre study conducted by researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other institutions across the country.

The findings, published in an international peer-reviewed journal, are based on a secondary analysis of the Community Based Peer-Led Intervention (CPLI) trial involving 6,168 adolescents from 108 schools across six districts during 2025-26.

According to the study, the highest substance use risk was observed among students in selected schools in Guwahati, while the lowest risk was reported from Nagpur and Puducherry.

Researchers identified several factors associated with increased substance use risk, including easier access to addictive substances, greater digital exposure, and favourable attitudes towards substance use. Adolescents with high accessibility to substances were found to have 75 per cent higher odds of substance use risk, while high digital exposure increased the risk by 44 per cent. Positive attitudes towards substance use also significantly contributed to higher risk levels.

The study found that male adolescents had lower odds of substance use risk compared to females.

Researchers also analysed regional disparities and found a 35.1 percentage-point gap in substance use risk between Guwahati and Nagpur. Around 37.9 per cent of this difference could be explained by factors such as school characteristics, socio-demographic and economic conditions, and personality traits.

The research involved scientists from AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Nagpur and JIPMER Puducherry.

AIIMS Guwahati was represented by Dr Rashmi Agarwalla from the Department of Community and Family Medicine.

The authors said the findings highlight substantial regional variation in adolescent substance use risk in India and underscore the need for context-specific interventions. They recommended strategies focusing on reducing digital exposure, improving school environments and addressing local factors influencing substance use among adolescents.

The study was funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under its Extramural Research Grant programme.