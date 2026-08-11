Guwahati Science City to get Rs 100 crore boost, completion targeted by March 2027

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 10 inspected the ongoing development works at Guwahati Science City in Sonapur and reviewed preparations for the next phase of the project.

Spread across more than 150 bighas of land, the Science City is undergoing several additional development works following its formal inauguration earlier this year. Sarma expressed hope that the entire project would be completed by March 2027.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government would provide an additional Rs 100 crore for various infrastructure and visitor-oriented facilities at the Science City.

The proposed additions include a digital panorama, convention centre, musical fountain and parking facilities, among other infrastructure. The project is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Assam's Department of Science and Technology.

Sarma said the government aims to develop Guwahati Science City into one of the finest science cities in the country and encouraged people, particularly school and college students, to visit the facility.

The state government is also considering introducing a dedicated ASTC bus service between Guwahati and Science City to improve accessibility for visitors.

During the visit, Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika, Food and Public Distribution Minister Kaushik Rai and senior government officials were present.

The Chief Minister also visited 'Zubeen Khetra' at Komarkuchi in Sonapur, the memorial site being developed in honour of renowned Assamese singer and artiste Zubeen Garg. He reviewed the ongoing construction with Public Works Department officials and the project's architect.

Sarma directed the authorities to complete the boundary wall of the memorial premises at the earliest so that subsequent works, including the proposed open-air theatre and landscaping, can begin without delay.