The Kamrup Metropolitan District administration has issued a notice calling for public suggestions to address severe waterlogging issues in Guwahati City, Assam. The move comes as part of ongoing efforts to combat urban flooding in different areas of the city.

According to the notice, the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam, has formed a Technical Committee to examine suggestions received from the public.

This committee aims to provide a broader perspective in formulating effective solutions to the perennial problem of water logging in and around Guwahati.

Citizens are invited to submit their suggestions and inputs via email to suggestionfloodmitigation@gmail.com by August 24, 2024. The district administration emphasizes that this initiative is being taken in the greater public interest.

By involving the public in the problem-solving process, authorities hope to gather a diverse range of ideas to mitigate the flooding issues that have long plagued Guwahati during heavy rains.