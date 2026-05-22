Guwahati set to host 45th Water India Expo with focus on sustainable water solutions

Guwahati will host the 45th edition of Water India Expo from June 2 to 4 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, bringing together key stakeholders from the country’s water and wastewater sector.

The three-day event is expected to witness participation from more than 120 exhibitors and over 5,000 visitors, including technology providers, manufacturers, consultants, policymakers, entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Organisers said the expo will focus on sustainable water management, advanced treatment systems and emerging technologies aimed at addressing growing challenges in the sector.

The exhibition will showcase products and technologies related to water treatment, reverse osmosis, filtration, recycling, desalination, UV disinfection, membranes, chemicals and domestic water purification systems. Solutions linked to packaged drinking water systems will also be displayed.

Live product demonstrations, technical presentations and networking sessions are scheduled as part of the event to encourage industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Representatives from government agencies, engineering firms, manufacturing industries, distributors, builders, consultants, academic institutions and system integrators are expected to attend the expo.

The event is being seen as a major platform for discussions on innovation, wastewater management and sustainable water solutions in the Northeast and across India.