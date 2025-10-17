Guwahati set to host major music festival featuring Bloodywood and King in January 2026

Guwahati will welcome a major live music event on January 10, 2026, as the city becomes part of an expanded 15-city music festival tour across India. The Greenwoods Resort will host performances by rapper-singer King and metal band Bloodywood, marking Bloodywood's first performance in the northeastern city.

The initiative represents a significant expansion for Yaari Jam, India's largest branded music Intellectual Property, which is reaching three additional cities this year—Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati. The festival, produced by TribeVibe Entertainment and sponsored by House of McDowell's Soda, aims to connect with over 100,000 music fans nationwide, doubling last year's attendance of 50,000 across five cities.

The tour launches in Mumbai on December 12, 2025, at the Drive-In Theatre, Jio World Drive, featuring singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. It continues to Bhubaneswar on December 14, 2025, with performances by both Kuhad and King, before concluding in Guwahati.

Beyond these three cities, the festival encompasses performances across 15 locations nationwide. This includes Karthik Live shows in Warangal, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada, as well as Sanam's India Tour in Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Dehradun. Additional shows are expected to be announced.

"Music and friendship have always been at the heart of House of McDowell's Soda," said Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head - Marketing at Diageo India. "This year, we're taking Yaari Jam to 15 cities with an incredible lineup of artists who embody the sound and spirit of today's generation."

King emphasized the festival's focus on connection, stating that his music centers on people, stories, and shared experiences rather than just performance.

Bloodywood highlighted their excitement about the Guwahati debut. "Our friendship as a band plays a very big role in our sound so this is a great festival for us to perform at," the band said, encouraging attendees to bring friends.

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, noted the festival has evolved into a cultural movement. "At TribeVibe, we've always believed in the power of live entertainment to spark an unmatched artist-audience connection," Shah said.

Tickets for the Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati shows go on sale October 17, 2025, at 1 PM IST, exclusively through BookMyShow.