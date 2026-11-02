Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Ulubari, was taken to the hotel on the morning of November 2 for crime scene recreation as part of the ongoing police investigation.

The shooting, which took place around 9 pm near Bora Service on GS Road, claimed five lives and left one person injured. The deceased included Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Ishan Kashyap, his wife Rinika, Helena’s brother Bhudev Bharali and Narayan Das, reportedly Bhudev’s caretaker. Driver Satyendra Pathak sustained injuries and was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Gogoi was arrested within an hour of the incident, and police seized a .32-calibre pistol allegedly used in the shooting. The preliminary investigation had examined a dispute related to the lease renewal of Hotel Bilas Inn, including alleged outstanding rent and electricity dues.

Meanwhile, Gogoi’s wife was questioned by police at Paltan Bazar Police Station until midnight on November 1. After the questioning, she reportedly made several claims about conversations she had with her husband following the shooting.

According to her account, Gogoi had first called her after the incident. She also claimed that he told her several people had been pressuring him and warned her to remain cautious along with their daughter.

The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances and motive behind the shooting. Crime scene recreation is expected to help investigators examine the sequence of events and corroborate the evidence collected so far.