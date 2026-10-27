The sister-in-law of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati that left five people dead and one injured, has alleged that a group of seven people attacked him and that he opened fire to protect himself.

According to the family’s account, Ghanakanta Gogoi called his brother after the shooting and allegedly told him that a group of seven people had attacked him as he was getting out of his car.

The sister-in-law further claimed that Gogoi had sustained a head injury during the alleged assault and fired at the group in an attempt to save his life. She alleged that he feared he would otherwise be killed.

According to the family’s version, Gogoi later went to the police station and surrendered, where he reportedly narrated these details to the authorities.

These claims have not been independently verified. The circumstances leading to the shooting and the sequence of events remain subject to police investigation. The allegations made by the accused’s family do not establish that the firing was carried out in self-defence.