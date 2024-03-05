A distressing event has emerged from Borbari, Guwahati, where a shooting incident was reported on Tuesday, according to local residents.

Reports suggest a dispute between two friends escalated to the point where one, Bapan Debnath, shot the other, Saddam Hussain, leaving him critically wounded.

Saddam, an electrician from Amguri in Kalaigaon, was allegedly shot by Bapan, a plumber after Bapan discovered Saddam's illicit affair with his wife.



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As per reports, the victim had eloped with the accused's wife 10 days prior to the incident. On finding out, Bapan located Saddam and shot him.



According to Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (East) Mrinal Deka, the victim and the attacker were known to each other, and they had argued before the incident.

The victim was immediately rushed to a city-based hospital and is currently battling for his life.

Local police arrived at the scene following the incident and arrested the accused, Bapan.

However, details about how Bapan acquired a firearm remain unknown.

