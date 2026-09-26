Guwahati: Six held in Assam cyber-fraud probe, suspected inter-state network under scanner

Six persons have been arrested in connection with an ongoing cyber-fraud investigation following a raid at Majesty Manor in Hatigaon, Guwahati, police said.

A team from Nagarbera Police, led by CDSP Boko-Chaygaon Jankishore Gogoi, along with Nagarbera Police Station officer-in-charge SI Harjit Das and SI Dibyajyoti Rajbongshi, conducted the raid and apprehended the accused, including five persons who had allegedly been absconding in connection with an earlier cyber-fraud case.

According to police, the involvement of the accused emerged during the investigation through statements, diaries and other materials recovered earlier in the case.

The accused have been identified as Safakat Ansari of Deoghar district in Jharkhand; Ashik Mahabub Alom of Tupmari village under Nagarbera Police Station; Artful Islam of Rangeshwari; Jahidul Islam of Tupmari; Dhurbajyoti Bhuyan of Bhetapara under Hatigaon Police Station; and Jomir Mullah of Dakshin Rangapani under Sontoli Police Station.

Police said Ansari, the Jharkhand-based accused/associate, had allegedly travelled to Assam to collect suspected proceeds of cyber fraud, including cash and gold articles, from local handlers.

During the operation, police seized 12 mobile phones, several ATM and debit cards belonging to the accused and other persons, two newly purchased gold rings with purchase receipts, a Hyundai i20 car, a Pulsar NS400 motorcycle, and multiple PAN and Aadhaar cards.

The two gold rings were reportedly purchased about two days before the raid. Investigators are verifying the purchase receipts, payment details and possible links between the transactions and the suspected cyber-fraud proceeds.

Police said the investigation has also revealed chats, voice messages and other digital communications involving persons from other states and suspected associates of the cyber-fraud network. The exchange of QR codes and banking and payment-related information has also emerged during the probe.

The seized mobile phones, ATM and debit cards, QR codes, banking instruments and identity documents are being analysed to establish the money trail and identify account holders, card providers, local handlers, beneficiaries and other suspected members of the inter-State network.

Further investigation is underway, police said.