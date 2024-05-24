Guwahati has recorded a scorching 40°C today, as reported by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati. This extreme temperature continues the heatwave that has gripped the city, marking one of the hottest days in its recent history.

Dispur, a locality in Guwahati, also reported 40°C, while the areas around Guwahati Airport and IIT Guwahati experienced slightly cooler yet oppressive temperatures of 39°C.

Historically, Guwahati has only surpassed the 40°C mark on three occasions, twice in April 2014 and once in May 1960.

The all-time highest temperature recorded in the city was 40.6°C in April 2014, with the highest May temperature being 40.3°C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts a slight relief with temperatures predicted to remain steady at 38-39°C on May 25. From May 26 onwards, a significant drop in temperature is expected, bringing it down to a more tolerable range of 30-34°C.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the heat, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours. The anticipated cooldown later this week is likely to bring much-needed relief to the region's heat-stricken populace.