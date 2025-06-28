Guwahati Smart City: Rs 422 crore projects completed, Rs 633 crore nearing completion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday chaired a high-level board meeting of Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) to review the city’s ongoing transformation under the Smart City Mission.

Declaring Guwahati as the “Gateway to Southeast Asia,” CM Sarma said the city is undergoing a massive infrastructure overhaul to make it future-ready—for citizens and visitors alike.

During the review, the Chief Minister was briefed on the status of key smart city projects. Notably, projects worth over ₹422 crore have already been completed, while infrastructure works worth ₹633 crore are in advanced stages of completion.

As part of the transformation, more than 2,000 CCTV cameras are being installed in phases across the city to strengthen public security. An Intelligent City Surveillance System is being developed to enable integrated monitoring and quick response mechanisms. Major tourist attractions are being revamped to offer visitors a modern and refreshing experience.



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A flagship urban beautification project—the Guwahati Riverfront—is also nearing completion. Once operational, it is expected to serve as a world-class recreational space for both residents and tourists. Additionally, major roads and arterial routes have been illuminated with energy-efficient LED lights to improve nighttime visibility and safety.

CM Sarma emphasized that the transformation of Guwahati is not a one-time effort but a continuous process aimed at making the city more livable, efficient, and attractive. “Through GSCL, we are realizing this vision in a phased and structured manner,” he said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to strictly adhere to implementation timelines and ensure quality delivery across all segments of the smart city initiative, which includes urban mobility, safety, e-governance, and environmental sustainability.

With this renewed push, Guwahati is poised to emerge not just as a key economic and cultural hub in Northeast India, but also as a strategic urban centre connecting India to Southeast Asia.