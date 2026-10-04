Guwahati: STF arrests Bihar resident for alleged espionage links with Pakistan

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Bihar resident in Guwahati for his alleged links with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO) and suspected involvement in sharing security-related information with Pakistani intelligence, as per reports.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Kumar Singh, a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar. He was arrested from the Satgaon area of Guwahati, where he was reportedly staying as a tenant.

According to the information available, Singh was allegedly working for a Pakistan-based intelligence operative and is suspected of supplying sensitive security-related information. His alleged activities came under the scanner following intelligence inputs received by the authorities.

The arrest was carried out by the STF based on inputs from Gajraj Sena intelligence, as per reports.

Investigators are now probing Singh's alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives and examining the nature, extent and recipients of the information he is suspected of sharing.

Further details regarding the alleged espionage network, the information allegedly passed on by Singh and whether any other individuals were involved are awaited as the investigation progresses