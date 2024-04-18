In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in Guwahati have seized a significant quantity of heroin near the Khanapara bus stand. The operation, carried out by the Special Task Force (STF), resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug peddler identified as Nazim Uddin.

The seizure underscores ongoing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade in the region, with law enforcement agencies maintaining vigilance to curb the flow of narcotics. The exact quantity of heroin seized in the operation has not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Nazim Uddin's arrest marks another milestone in the fight against drug trafficking in Guwahati. The apprehension of alleged peddlers like Uddin is crucial in dismantling drug networks and preventing the distribution of illicit substances in the area.

Details regarding the circumstances leading to Nazim Uddin's arrest and the specific charges against him are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Authorities are likely to interrogate Uddin to gather more information about the source and distribution network of the seized heroin.