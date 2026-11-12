A street vendor was allegedly dragged into a shop, assaulted and stabbed by a group of people following a dispute over the operation of a roadside shop in Guwahati's busy Fancy Bazar area. Police have arrested three employees of a commercial establishment in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in front of Bombay Beauty Bazar, a permanent shop in the commercial locality, following an altercation between two groups over the operation of a footpath shop.

The injured have been identified as Samir Ahmed, Zahid Alam Mazumdar and Saurabh Ali. Samir and Zahid are employees of a roadside shop, while Saurabh works at Bombay Beauty Bazar.

According to reports, an argument between the two groups escalated into a physical altercation. During the confrontation, employees of the roadside shop were allegedly dragged inside the commercial establishment and assaulted. One of them was also reportedly attacked with a knife.

Following the incident, both groups lodged complaints at Panbazar Police Station.

Police have arrested three employees of Bombay Beauty Bazar in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Sohrab Ali, Mohammad Aurangzeb and Sohaib.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.