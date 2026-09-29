Guwahati student death case: Youth allegedly present with Nimisha Thakuria, Ashik Ali at Dharapur homestay goes missing

Fresh details have emerged in the death of Nimisha Thakuria at a homestay in Garal, with police investigating the reported disappearance of Rupam Saikia, who was allegedly present with Thakuria and the main accused, Ashik Ali, on the night of the incident.

Saikia, a resident of Baihata Chariali, had reportedly consumed alcohol with Thakuria and Ali at the homestay on the night of the incident, according to information available.

Reports state Saikia returned home at around 10 pm before travelling to Mirza after receiving information about the death of a family member. He returned home the following morning and remained there during the day.

However, Saikia left his residence on his motorcycle for Adabari in the evening, following which his family was unable to establish contact with him.

His mother subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at Jalukbari Police Station.

The last location of Saikia's mobile phone was traced to a field behind a company in Rampur. His phone has remained switched off since then.

Police are now looking into Saikia's movements and his possible whereabouts as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Thakuria's death.

Meanwhile, police have also taken another person, identified as Nitu Ali, into custody in connection with the case. Nitu, a resident of Baihata Chariali, allegedly supplied alcohol to h Ali and Nimisha Thakuria at the homestay.

Thakuria was found unconscious at the homestay in Garal and was subsequently taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police have taken the main accused, Ashik Ali, into eight-day custody for questioning. Investigators are examining the sequence of events at the homestay and the circumstances leading up to Thakuria's death.

The reported disappearance of Saikia has added another line of inquiry to the ongoing investigation. Police are yet to ascertain his whereabouts.