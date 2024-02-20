In a major victory in the war against drugs, the Guwahati police successfully apprehended a drug peddler involved in the illicit drug trade in the city's Hatigaon area.

According to the police, the accused was corner-off while travelling in a passenger vehicle and was able to seize seven heroin-filled soap boxes.

The police also seized the car bearing registration number As-01-DT-8861 along with other items.

Earlier on February 14, police in Guwahati have seized suspected heroin during a raid. Two persons have also been apprehended in this regard.



Also Read: Assam: Suspected heroin seized in Guwahati, two persons arrested

Based on an input a raid was conducted at near 4 No. Railway Gate, Opposite Athgaon M.S. Road under Panbazar PS Jurisdiction by STF, Assam today afternoon.

During the raid, 28 vials containing suspected heroin were seized which weighed 38 grams. Some cash was also recovered during the raid.

Police arrested two persons who have been identified as habitual drug peddlers. They have been identified as 32-year-old Nurul Hoque, who hail from Nalbari district, and 32-year-old Andul Hanfi Sheikh, who hails from Dhubri district.

Both the persons have been taken into custody and necessary formalities have been initiated.