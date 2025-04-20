The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has achieved a record-breaking performance in the financial year 2024–25, selling 169.13 million kilograms of tea at an average price of Rs 227.70 per kilogram. The sale marks a sharp increase from the previous year’s 166.34 million kg, which fetched an average of Rs 183.20 per kg.

The total turnover from the auction centre this fiscal year is estimated at Rs 3,851 crore, reinforcing GTAC’s role as a leading platform for quality Assam teas.

“This marks an increase from 166.34 million kilograms sold in the previous financial year at an average price of Rs 183.20 per kilogram — a notable rise of Rs 44.50 per kilogram,” said Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association.

One of the season’s highlights was the record-breaking price of Rs 751 per kilogram fetched by a line of Hookmool teas. Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) also saw strong demand, with Bejopathar teas selling at Rs 471 per kilogram. Notably, teas from Dhemaji district's BLFs secured the highest prices among all districts in Assam.

“In addition to offering competitive pricing, GTAC stands out for having the lowest cost of selling tea among other auction centres, making it a preferred platform for seller members,” Bihani said. He added that the centre’s combination of cost-effective operations and high-quality offerings is making it a rising force in India’s tea market.

Apart from auction sales, GTAC has also been pushing the promotion of Assam’s single-origin teas. Its in-house tea lounge, located within the auction centre premises, enables producers to directly reach consumers and build brand visibility.

“This initiative allows tea producers to directly sell their teas to consumers at their own pricing, helping enhance brand visibility and profitability,” Bihani explained. The lounge, which has also become a tourist attraction, clocked over Rs 1 crore in turnover from retail and promotional activities during FY 2024–25.

Assam’s tea industry remains a cornerstone of the state’s economy, supporting millions of livelihoods. The state produces around 700 million kg of tea annually, contributing nearly 50% of India’s total tea output. The majority comprises CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) and orthodox varieties, with about 25% being dust-grade teas.