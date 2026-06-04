Guwahati Tea Auction Centre records premium prices as quality teas fetch over Rs 1,100 per kg

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has achieved another milestone, reinforcing its reputation as a leading marketplace for premium-quality tea, with several tea estates securing record prices at recent auctions.

According to Dinesh Bihani, a premium line of CTC leaf from Deckiajuli Tea Estate was sold at an impressive Rs 1,103 per kg. Another line from the same estate fetched Rs 973 per kg, reflecting strong demand and buyer confidence in high-quality teas.

Deckiajuli Tea Estate, owned by Parry Agro Industries Ltd., has consistently focused on producing premium teas. Joe Louis, Associate Vice President (Marketing), said the company's long-term emphasis on quality is now translating into strong auction performances.

In another significant achievement, tea from Sotai Tea Estate fetched ₹889 per kg, the highest price ever recorded for the garden.

Bihani noted that during Sale No. 23, more than 65,000 kilograms of tea were sold at prices above Rs 400 per kg, highlighting the growing appreciation for quality teas among buyers and sellers.

The tea sector has also received support from the Assam government, which recently announced a subsidy of Rs 15 per kg for orthodox tea manufacturers to encourage growth in the segment.

Currently the world's second-largest auction centre for CTC tea, GTAC is aiming to expand its presence in the orthodox tea market. Industry stakeholders believe this will attract more export buyers and facilitate greater direct exports through the auction platform.

With record-breaking prices and growing international interest, GTAC continues to strengthen its position as a major global hub for quality tea, benefiting tea growers, buyers and the wider tea industry.