Guwahati Tea Auction Centre sees 27% surge in sales during April–June 2025 quarter

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) witnessed a notable surge in performance during the April–June quarter of 2025, with total tea sales climbing to 32.21 million kg — a 27 per cent year-on-year increase from 25.37 million kg sold in the same period last year.

Speaking to ANI, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, Dinesh Bihani said that CTC teas remained the leading segment, with sales rising from 16.17 million kg in 2024 to 20.46 million kg in 2025.

"However, average prices in this category witnessed a decline of Rs 14.68 compared to the same quarter last year. Dust teas recorded sales of 9.82 million kg, up from 8.25 million kg last year, with the average price improving to Rs. 240.20, compared to Rs 225.30 in Q1 of 2024. Orthodox teas showed the most remarkable growth, doubling from 0.94 million kg in 2024 to 1.92 million kg this quarter. Prices also rose significantly, averaging Rs 279.63, an increase of Rs. 16.14 over the previous year's price," Bihani told ANI.

He further stated that the growth in the improvement was supported by a rise due to the participation from the global export buyers.

"This growth was supported by a rise in participation from global export buyers. In terms of pricing, 22 percent of CTC leaf and 30 percent of dust teas were sold above Rs 300 per kg; 38 percent of CTC leaf and 29 percent of dust fell in the Rs 200-299 range; while 40 percent of both categories were sold in the Rs. 100-199 bracket. The growing share of teas commanding premium prices highlights strong demand dynamics and continued preference for quality lots in the market," Dinesh Bihani said.

GTAC remains a vital node in India's tea trade ecosystem, supporting producers, buyers, and traders through a transparent and efficient auction platform with promising crop trends and sustained buyer demand, GTAC expects to handle increased tea volumes in the upcoming months.

The Centre is well-positioned to continue strengthening its role as a key tea trading hub both nationally and globally.