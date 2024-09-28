In a shocking turn of events, a minor girl was arrested by Dispur police on Friday, September 27 evening in Guwahati for the alleged murder of her mother, Manju Devi.

The accused, a budding tennis player, reportedly struck her 40-year-old mother to death with a mortar pestle in a heated altercation at their apartment in Purnima Mansion, located in the city's Chachal area.

The tragic incident unfolded around 7:30 PM, while the girl’s father, Deep Chand Prasad, a tennis coach, was away on his coaching duties. According to police sources, the mother and daughter had engaged in a fierce argument, which quickly escalated. In a fit of rage, the girl allegedly grabbed a heavy mortar pestle and repeatedly bludgeoned her mother, inflicting fatal injuries.

Neighbors alerted the police after hearing distressing noises from the flat, where the family of three resided. On receiving the call, Dispur police responded promptly, reaching the scene and arresting the accused. The accused was taken into custody, and an investigation is currently underway to unravel the full details of the tragic crime.

As authorities delve deeper into the case, the incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving residents in disbelief over the tragic circumstances that led to the mother’s untimely death.

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