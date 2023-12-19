Three suspected ULFA (I) cadres were arrested from Maligaon in Guwahati on December 19.

As per reports, the three members were hiding in BBC Colony, Maligaon. The arrested individuals were identified as Asim Adhikari, Rupjyoti Das and Moon Devnath.

This comes days after the Director General of Police in Assam, GP Singh challenged the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), asking them to target him if he posed a threat, the outfit has now accepted the challenge and asked the top cop to move freely around Guwahati for a week without security.



Also Read: Assam Police's Special DGP Harmeet Singh issues stern warning to ULFA-I's Paresh Barua

In a press release, challenging the top cop, the outfit laid out two conditions in response to the challenge by GP Singh stating, "G.P. Singh, speaking to the media on December 15, 2023, gave a call to the ULFA-I, we have taken up the said challenge on two conditions. Firstly, use CRPF or Indian Army [excluding youth of WeSEA region] in place of the state police officers and constables who were being employed by G P Singh as his driver as well as in the West-Southeast Asia [WeSEA] region for security. Secondly, just show yourself moving around Guwahati city without security for a week".

On the other hand, Assam Police Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh has sent out a stern warning to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) commander-in-chief Paresh Barua. Singh said that instead of sending warnings from some far-off place in hiding, the ULFA-I commander-in-chief should come to Guwahati and give warnings to the police out in the open.