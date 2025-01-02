A water pipeline burst in Guwahati's Kharguli area on January 2, morning, that has led to significant disruptions, with residents bracing for water supply interruptions from January 3 to 5.



As per preliminary reports, the incident occurred due to a pressure surge, reportedly caused by a power interruption during preparations for the commissioning of a newly established surge protection tank at the Kharguli Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Addressing the media, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated, "Preliminary findings suggest a pressure surge led to the pipeline burst. Earlier recommendations from experts included establishing a surge protection tank, which was implemented and set to begin operations tomorrow. Unfortunately, this incident occurred during the preparatory phase. We are probing the technical aspects and have informed the Chief Minister about the situation."

The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) announced that the water supply will be temporarily halted to facilitate the installation and testing of the surge protection system, critical for stabilizing the city's water infrastructure. Affected areas include Amiya Nagar, Chandmari, Rajgarh, Ulubari, Rupnagar, and surrounding localities. During this time, leakages may also occur in areas like Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Silpukhuri, and Dighalipukhuri as the distribution network undergoes testing and flushing.

The district administration is assessing damages caused by the burst pipeline, while locals are voicing concerns about recurring issues. Residents urged authorities to implement more proactive measures, citing a similar incident in the past attributed to the absence of surge protection systems.

The GJB has apologized for the inconvenience, assuring residents of swift restoration efforts. However, the incident has raised questions about the resilience of Guwahati's water infrastructure and its capacity to meet the city's growing needs.