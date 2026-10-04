Guwahati to get 60 new libraries, one in each municipal ward: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to establish 60 libraries across Guwahati, with one library in each municipal ward, aimed at providing dedicated spaces for students, researchers and readers in the city.

Sarma made the announcement in a post on X, saying the initiative would help ensure that access to learning opportunities is not constrained by the lack of suitable spaces.

“Book lovers in Guwahati, I have some good news for you,” Sarma said in his post.

He said the state government was building 60 libraries across the city, with one planned for each Municipal Ward.

The proposed libraries are intended to serve as accessible spaces for students, researchers and readers, providing them with facilities for reading, study and academic work.

The initiative comes as part of efforts to expand access to learning infrastructure in Guwahati and create more public spaces dedicated to education and reading.

Sarma said the objective was to ensure that opportunities for good learning do not become a hindrance due to the absence of appropriate spaces.