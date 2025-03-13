Assam’s Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, has announced major urban infrastructure initiatives aimed at tackling artificial floods, improving water supply, and introducing Guwahati’s first dedicated sewage system.

Addressing a press conference, the minister highlighted that the government is taking proactive steps to enhance the city’s drainage network and prevent artificial floods.

To prevent waterlogging, super sucker machines are being deployed in major city drains for cleaning operations. The government has set up 21 monitoring committees to oversee progress and ensure proper execution of flood control projects.

Contractors engaged in drain cleaning must work continuously until December, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The removed silt from drains must be disposed of within two hours to prevent re-clogging.

The minister emphasized that the department is performing its duties diligently this year, and ward committees will ensure that contractors who bid for lower amounts are still completing their work efficiently.



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As part of a long-term flood mitigation plan, the government has proposed enlarging the Silasako lake to serve as a water reservoir and connect it to the Brahmaputra River. A proposal for this project has been sent to the central government for approval.

The water inflow from Meghalaya into Guwahati, particularly in the Khanapara area, has been identified as a major contributor to artificial flooding. To address this, a large drainage project is underway from Khanapara-Koinadhara to Gurudwara, which is expected to significantly reduce waterlogging once completed.

A major transformation in Guwahati’s water supply system is also underway. Currently, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) supplies water to a large portion of the city, but the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project is nearing completion, and the Jal Board has already started supplying water in some areas.

Starting in July, the GMC will completely cease its water supply operations, and the Guwahati Jal Board will take over entirely. Residents who transition to the Jal Board’s service within July will not be required to pay any charges, as the GMC will cover their fees.

For ration card holders, the municipal corporation will fully subsidize water fees, and applicants only need to submit a request to avail of this benefit.

An IIT-conducted survey has recommended the installation of surge tanks to regulate water pressure. Based on these findings, water pipes have been replaced, and robotic surveys have been conducted to identify and fix issues such as leakages and welding defects.

In a landmark development, Guwahati will soon have its first dedicated sewage system. Currently, the city lacks a sewage network, with most households relying on septic tanks. Alarmingly, many houses have directly connected their toilets to open drains, leading to severe sanitation and environmental concerns.

Under the new initiative, every household will be required to have a proper sewage connection. The first phase of the sewage treatment plant will be constructed near Meghdoot Cinema, with work set to begin this year. The entire project will take five years to complete, with additional sewage treatment plants planned in Boragaon, Pamohi, and Silasako.

The minister emphasized that these urban infrastructure projects are essential for Guwahati’s long-term development, ensuring a cleaner, flood-free, and more sustainable city for residents.