Guwahati is set to get three new hotels under a multi-hotel operating agreement signed between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) to develop eight hotels across four Indian cities.

The agreement covers more than 2,000 rooms across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati, with the hotels to operate under IHCL’s Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands.

According to the agreement, Guwahati will have three hotels — a Taj, a Gateway and a Ginger — as part of the planned hospitality developments around key aviation hubs.

The partnership forms part of Adani Airports’ broader plan to develop integrated Airport City destinations combining hospitality, retail, commercial, lifestyle and leisure infrastructure. In the first phase, Adani Airport City Limited plans to invest over ₹20,000 crore to develop approximately 22 million square feet across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said the partnership would help strengthen hospitality infrastructure around key airport cities and support regional economic growth.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, said airport-linked developments were emerging as important commercial and hospitality hubs as India’s aviation and tourism sectors expand.

The proposed hotels are expected to cater to business, leisure and transit travellers, with facilities spanning accommodation, dining, meetings and events, wellness and recreation.

The agreement is expected to strengthen Guwahati’s hospitality infrastructure and support the city’s role as a key gateway to the Northeast.