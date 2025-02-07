The Kamrup Metropolitan District Food Safety Administration, in collaboration with the district administration, will organize a two-day Eat Right Mela 2025 at Ranghar Bakori, Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, Guwahati, on February 10 and 11, 2025. The event aims to educate people about safe, nutritious, and fortified food choices while promoting government initiatives linked to nutrition.

The Eat Right Mela is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, students, women, civil society organizations, and the general public. Various departments, including the Social Welfare Department, Agriculture Department, and Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, will set up stalls to spread awareness about nutrition-related schemes and benefits.

The Eat Right India Movement, launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on World Food Day (October 16, 2018), serves as the foundation for this initiative. The movement addresses malnutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overnutrition while promoting three key themes— Eat Safe, Eat Healthy, and Eat Fortified Foods. It targets both consumers and food businesses, urging businesses to reduce unhealthy ingredients like salt, sugar, and trans fats and adopt better food practices.

The Eat Right Mela will feature poster competitions, quizzes, street plays, panel discussions, workshops, cultural performances, and film screenings to engage participants. This district-level initiative aligns with the National Mela concept, encouraging citizens to adopt a healthier lifestyle through interactive and informative activities.