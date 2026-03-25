Guwahati to host first junior obstacle race ‘Junior Circuit’ on March 29

Guwahati will host its first junior obstacle race, ‘Junior Circuit’, on March 29 at Arya College Playground, with organisers aiming to encourage outdoor activity and parent-child engagement.

Designed for children aged 3 to 15 years, the event departs from conventional race formats by removing competition. There will be no timers or rankings, with the focus placed on participation and completion.

The course, stretching roughly 900 to 1,000 metres, will include 15 obstacles such as crawling tunnels, balance beams and cargo nets. Parents are expected to take part alongside their children, turning the activity into a shared experience rather than a spectator event.

Organised by Culture Club – preschool and supported by House of Play, the initiative is positioned as an effort to promote physical activity while addressing concerns over increasingly sedentary lifestyles among children.

Founder Nikhil Mozika said the idea is to extend learning beyond traditional settings. “We believe children learn best through real-life experiences. Junior Circuit is designed to help them build confidence, develop resilience, and enjoy the process of overcoming challenges with their parents,” he said.

Organisers said each participant who completes the course will be recognised, underlining the emphasis on effort and involvement over competition.