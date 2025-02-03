A five-day training camp for the Indian badminton team will be held at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati from February 4 to 8, ahead of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Qingdao, China, from February 11-16.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen will spearhead the 14-member squad, which secured a bronze in the previous edition. The team also features Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with Olympian HS Prannoy and other top Indian shuttlers.

The camp at NCE, known for nurturing junior talent, will provide an opportunity for upcoming players to learn from the country’s best while fostering team chemistry before the major tournament. Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Sanjay Mishra emphasised the importance of the camp in not just refining technical skills but also strengthening discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Sindhu will be returning to the international circuit after her marriage in December and will look to regain top form at the state-of-the-art training facility. Satwik and Chirag, too, are set to use the camp to fine-tune their game and build team synergy ahead of the competition.

The Indian squad will depart for China on the night of February 8, aiming to improve on their podium finish from last year.